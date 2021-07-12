UPDATE**Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory

**The Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory has been canceled. Any questions related to the investigation and/or the discovery of her, should be directed to the Shreveport Police Department.

We would like to thank those that shared our social media post, in an effort to locate Little.

See below for the original news release from July 7, 2021.

Shreveport – The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory, on behalf of the Shreveport Police Department (SPD), and is requesting assistance with locating Shamia Little. She was reported missing to SPD this morning, and she was last seen at approximately 11:00 p.m., on July 6, 2021, in the area of Jacob Street and Kennedy Avenue, in Shreveport.

Shamia is a 17-year-old black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue soccer style athletic shirt and black Nike soccer style shorts with a white horizontal stripe.

Anyone having any information as to the whereabouts of Shamia Little should immediately contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-716-8761 or local law enforcement.