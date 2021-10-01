USDA Increases Monthly Maximum for SNAP Households

Beginning today, October 1, 2021, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will see an increase in their monthly household allotment through a reevaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan. This is the first cost adjustment of the purchasing power of the Thrifty Food Plan in more than 45 years.

This increase comes as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reevaluating the Thrifty Food Plan (TFP), which is used to set the amount of food assistance people participating in SNAP receive, to more accurately reflect the cost of a healthy diet.

“It’s important that families have the means to be able to afford a healthy, balanced diet,” said DCFS Assistant Secretary for Family Support Shavana Howard. “We know there are challenges in purchasing healthier items, but this adjustment will give SNAP participants the ability to access those healthier choices which will not only benefit them in terms of having food to eat, but will also benefit them through leading healthier lives.”

For a familly of three in Louisiana, this will result in the maximum allotment of $535 per month increasing to a maximum of $658 a month. Overall in Louisiana, the average monthly SNAP benefit increase will be around $12 to $20 per person.

The reevaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan also slightly increases the max monthly gross income allowable under SNAP.

In August, Louisiana had 401,531 SNAP households accounting for 832,088 individuals, nearly half of whom – 369,742 – are under 18 years old. These households received a total $191,607,547 in SNAP benefits in August 2021.

USDA projects that total SNAP benefits issued for the upcoming fiscal year (FY22) will increase $435 million in Louisiana under the revised Thrifty Food Plan, leading to an estimated $670 million in additional economic impact for the state.