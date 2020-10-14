USDA Waiver Extends Free School Meals Through End of School Year

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has issued a

nationwide waiver that will allow public school systems across the country to continue to offer all

students, regardless of income eligibility, daily breakfast and lunch meals at no charge effective

immediately. This waiver will be valid through May 2021 or until available funds are depleted (whichever

comes first).



Under this extension, all LPSS students can receive daily breakfast and lunch meals at no cost, including

both on-campus meals and Meals-to-Go. Snack meals for after-school care programs will also be

provided at no charge. All COVID-19 safety precautions will continue to be in effect during this time as

well.