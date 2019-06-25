USTA Junior Tennis Classic returns in August

Erik Evenson, Walk-On’s Independence Bowl Director of Media and Community Relations

After a successful first year in 2018, the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl Tennis Classic is back for a second-consecutive year in 2019. The tournament hits the courts throughout Shreveport August 2-5.

The Walk-On’s Independence Bowl and Pierremont Oaks Tennis Club renewed the tournament’s tradition last year, bringing the tournament back for the first time since the early 1980’s. The main host of the tournament is once again Pierremont Oaks Tennis Club, while matches will also be held at Southern Hills Tennis Center.

“We, here at Pierremont Oaks Tennis Club, are thrilled to be partnering with the Walk-Ons Independence Bowl to bring this outstanding junior tennis tournament back to Northwest Louisiana in 2019,” said Grady Wilson, the General Manager of Pierremont Oaks Tennis Club and Director of Tennis at Pierremont Oaks and East Ridge Country Club.

“Last year was an incredible year, and we are anticipating the event to be even bigger and better this year, with as many as 512 players coming in from all over the South!”

The Junior Tennis Classic is a USTA Southern Level 2 tournament, which makes it one the of the highest-level junior tournaments in the south. The USTA Southern Section is comprised of the following nine states: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. All nine states were represented in the first year of the tournament’s revival.

The tournament consists of youth tennis players that compete in the USTA Southern Section. Classified as Southern Level 2, the tournament can host up to 512 entrants, taking the top 64 entrants in each age division based on their rankings in the USTA Southern standings. The age divisions are Boys’ and Girls’ 12’s, 14’s 16’s and 18’s.

Registration for the 2019 Walk-On’s Independence Bowl Junior Tennis Classic is open now, and applicants can register online at https://tennislink.usta.com/tournaments/TournamentHome/Tournament.aspx?T=226070#&&s=0.

The groups will play a singles and doubles format, with the singles being a 64 draw with double elimination, and the doubles will be a single-elimination 32 draw.

Both Pierremont Oaks Tennis Club and Southern Hills Tennis Center were used for last year’s tournament, and as the field grows, the facilities in the Shreveport-Bossier City area will increase. Five age divisions will play on hard courts, while three divisions will play on Har-Tru clay courts.