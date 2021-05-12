Vaccination sites in Bossier and Minden added to this week’s LSUHS Vaccine Schedule

Two new vaccination sites have been added to this week’s LSUHS COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Please update your announcements accordingly to reflect the addition of Maggio Grocery from 1 PM to 3PM on May 14, and Joe Leblanc Food Pantry from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM on May 15. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed at both sites.

Vaccine eligibility includes all Louisiana residents AND those from out-of-state, who are 16 years of age and up. Minors under age 18 will need to have a parent present or provide a signed parental consent form in order to be vaccinated. Those ages 16 and 17 may ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine, but those 18 years and up may receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. LSU Health Shreveport has resumed offering of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine which may be requested at the LSUHS North Campus location.

No appointments are needed for first or second doses of the vaccine.

Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive at all drive-thru location. Those that meet all qualifications but are without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine. While pre-registration is encouraged, it is not required to receive the vaccine. To preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.

Maggio Grocery

401 Thompson St, Bossier City

· Friday, May 14, from 1 PM – 3 PM

Johnson & Johnson

Joe Leblanc Food Pantry

814 Constable St, Minden

· Saturday, May 15, from 8:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Johnson & Johnson