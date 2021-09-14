Vaccine Clinic at Airline High This Saturday

LSU Health will be administering first and second doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine at a drive-through clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, September 18 at Airline High School, located at 2801 Airline Drive in Bossier City.

This event is open to anyone in the community, ages 12 and older. Registration is not required with the exception of children ages 12-15 who MUST be pre-registered by going to www.lsuhs.edu. Minors under age 18 will also need to have a parent present at the time of vaccination. Boosters will also be given to individuals that meet the criteria below.

Currently, CDC is recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose. This includes people who have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or take medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

Other conditions which cause moderate or severe immunosuppression similar to the above conditions

People should talk to their healthcare provider about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them. Prescription or notation from a physician or other prescriber is not necessary at this time. Patients with one of the above conditions who wish to receive an additional dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine may self-attest to their condition by completing and signing this form: https://ldh.la.gov/assets/oph/Center-CP/HANs/HANS21-58Attachment-3rdDoseAttestationForm.pdf.