Vaccine Clinic Saturday

LSU Health will return to administer the second dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for those who received their first dose August 6 or 7. A drive-through clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, August 28 in Airline High School’s front parking lot. First doses of the vaccine will also be available.

This event is open to anyone in the community, ages 12 and older, and no appointment is necessary. Registration is not required with the exception of children ages 12-15 who MUST be pre-registered by going to www.lsuhs.edu. Minors under age 18 will also need to have a parent present at the time of vaccination.

*As of Monday, August 23, the Pfizer vaccine was granted full approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for people 16 and up.