The federal government has decided to place 1,170 doses of Covid-19 vaccine at the Walmart on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway. These doses are in addition to the total number of doses that the state receives from the federal government each week. These doses will be provided at this location for the next three weeks (from Thursday to Monday of each week – today through March 1; March 4-8; and March 11-March 15). Second doses will then be given at these same locations at the appropriate time. People will need an appointment and can register at www.Walmart.com/COVIDvaccine.