Vance Chosen As Department of Defense STEM Ambassador

Over the course of her 15 years in education, Cope Middle School teacher Elizabeth Vance can be credited

with flipping on the switch for scores of students in her seventh grade science classes and as a teacher mentor

with STARBASE 2.0. She has served as an inspiration for many and will soon be sharing her passion for

science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) with a national audience.



Vance has been selected as a Department of Defense STEM Ambassador by the Defense Science,

Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Consortium (DSEC), which amounts to a $20,000 awards package

that includes an educator stipend, classroom materials and supplies and professional development.



Recommended by Jon Ownby with CYBER.org, the academic initiative of Cyber Innovation Center in Bossier

City, Vance will work virtually with other educators from around the United States in partnership with DSEC to

advance STEM outreach. As a member of this prestigious cohort, Vance will help create and curate resources

to support educators nationwide in the implementation of high quality STEM learning for all students.



DSEC focuses on broadening STEM literacy and developing a diverse and agile workforce with the technical

expertise needed for national defense.



“I’m thrilled for this opportunity to collaborate with fellow teachers from around the United States,” Vance said.

“I can’t wait to work with these educators to develop meaningful STEM lessons and curriculum to benefit all

students.”