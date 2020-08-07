Vandalism results in $20,000 damage to tractor

From the Bossier Sheriff’s Office:



Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives need the public’s help to determine who vandalized a John Deere tractor in Bossier City over the past week.



Sometime between the evening of July 31 and the early morning hours of Aug. 5, vandal(s) committed extensive damage to a John Deere tractor that was parked on farm land at the end of Wemple Road in Bossier City.



The owner estimated the cost of damages to be around $20,000. The suspect(s) may have walked over from the surrounding neighborhoods, detectives say.



If you have information about who may have committed this vandalism, please call Bossier CrimeStoppers at (318) 424-4100.

Photos Courtesy of: The Bossier Sheriff’s Office













