Vehicle Burglar Sought

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect caught on surveillance video committing vehicle burglaries early morning on Jan. 25 in a Bossier Parish apartment complex.



Detectives obtained video footage from The Reserve Apartments at the 4800 block of Airline Drive in Bossier City that shows a man with a slender build walking through the parking lot around 1 a.m. Monday, pulling on handles of parked vehicles. In this video, the suspect is unsuccessful in his caper, because these vehicles were locked. Unfortunately, a few seconds later, the thief actually pulls on the handles of two vehicles and stole items from them.



Anyone who possibly knows the identity of this thief is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.



As always, Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington highly encourages residents to lock their vehicles while parked at your residence or out and about. It’s one of the most preventable crimes by clicking your lock button so you can keep your valuables – “Click It and Keep It.”