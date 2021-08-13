Vehicle Burglars Strike a Trailer Park

Bossier Sheriff’s detectivesare for searching for three suspects wanted for vehicle burglary in a trailer park in north Bossier Parish.

Detectives say on Wednesday, August 11, these three individuals were seen on this home surveillance video, was taped going into several unlocked vehicles in the Maple Wood Trailer Park. Detectives say the suspects were able to steal three firearms and an undetermined amount of cash from the vehicles they burglarized.

If you have any information about the suspects in the video is please contact the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

As always, Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington highly encourages residents to lock their vehicles while parked at their residence or when they are away from home. You can help prevent vehicle burglary by clicking your lock button so you can keep your valuables – “Click It and Keep It.”