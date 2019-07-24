Verna Lee Provost

Bossier City, LA – Verna Lee Provost was called home by our Lord and Savior on Saturday July 20, 2019 at the age of 87.

Verna is predeceased by her husband, Joseph Provost; parents, Peter & Philomene LeBlanc; sisters, Agnes Mosley and Lucille Herbert; brother, George Desolate; and grandson, Mark Provost Jr.

Verna is lovingly remembered by her children, Joel Provost and wife Debbie, Sharon Tubbs, Mark Provost and wife Vickie, Shawn Gorman and husband Joe, Stacie Provost and Timothy Provost; grandchildren, April Quevedo and husband Eddie, Stephanie Massei and husband Steve, Robert Tubbs Jr and wife Jessi, Aaron Provost, Amber Provost, Magen Dancer, Jesse Gorman, Bethany Fitzner and husband Cory, Breyton Mastronuzzi, Sloan Provost and partner Jed St Germain, and Sage Anderson and husband Josh; great grandchildren, Isabelle and Sebastian Quevedo, Andres, Anthony and Gavin Massei, Nickenzie Provost, Kelsey Mastronuzzi, Matthew Szempruch, Corbin Fitzner and partner Emme Shirley, Chloe, Cooper, Drew and Cash Fitzner, Tori Savoy, River St Germain, Lexi Caskey and JC Anderson; and great great grandchildren Ava Burns and Hank Fitzner.

Verna was born June 18th 1932, on Avery Island Louisiana. She graduated from New Iberia High School in 1950 and went on to work at AT& T as a telephone operator until she met the love of her life Joseph Provost and got married.

Verna enjoyed being a member of The Ladies Guild at St Jude Catholic Church and made many memories with her friends Shirley Milam, Flora Daniels, Jacque Howard, Bertie Culverhouse, Johanna, Eloise and so many more. She enjoyed drawing, painting, ceramics and cooking. Verna also was a eucharistic minister with her church and was honored to serve the Lord in this way.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to Dr. Paul Cole and Staff, Dr. Attila Balogh and Staff, Dr. John Brady and wife Denise, and ICU Staff at Willis Knighton Bossier for their care of Verna.

We extend a special thank you to Mary Autry for the care and friendship you provided to our mother. She talked of you often in the most loving way and we are eternally grateful that God sent you to us.

The visitation will be held at St Jude Catholic Church, 4700 Palmetto Road, Benton La 71006 on July 26th, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. A Catholic Funeral Mass will follow at 2:00 pm with Father Karl Daigle officiating. Interment to follow at Hill Crest Memorial, 601 US-80, Haughton La 71037.

You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh. com.