July 2, 1937 – June 19, 2020 – Mrs. Verres “Vee” Kirkpatrick Reiser, 82, passed away Friday evening, June 19, 2020 of complications from a stroke she suffered on June 5th.



Vee was born and raised in Wichita, Kansas where she met her husband of 65 years, Merlin Reiser. After having 5 children the couple moved to Monroe, LA in 1976 and started their family business at Sonic Drive In – as franchisees.



Vee is known as a strong business partner helping to grow the family business, but more importantly as the strong matriarch of the family she loved so much.



Vee excelled at whatever she attempted. She was raised in a very modest home and always needed to work a part time job . Even so, she became class valedictorian of St. Josephs and spelling bee champion. She excelled in her early jobs while she and Merlin were raising their young family. She and Merlin became very successful with Sonic, growing to multiple locations and passing the business on to their children.



She was a very successful friend, loved by many. Her favorite hobby was going to the horse races and Las Vegas, and she was even a very successful gambler. But most importantly to Vee, she was a very successful wife, mother and Grandma.



She absolutely adored having her entire family around her and loved nothing more than having everyone at home where she made each birthday and holiday a special event!



Vee is proceeded in death by her grandson, William Tousignant.

Vee is survived by her husband Merlin Reiser. Children: Mark Reiser, Susan Tousignant and husband Jake Rothwell , Gay Lare and Husband Bob , Lori Cox and husband Glenn, Paul Reiser and wife Stacey, all of Bossier City. Grandchildren: Mark Reiser, Jr., Andrew Tousignant, Alyssa Lare, Shannon Walker, Hayley Lare, Mary Lare, Allison Landers, Josh Cox, Jacob Reiser, and Claire Reiser, and Eight Great grandchildren.



Visitation 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm Monday, June 22, 2020 Boone Funeral Home 2156 Airline Drive, Bossier City, LA 71111 Funeral 1:00 pm Tuesday, June 23, 2020 St Jude Catholic Church 4700 Palmetto Rd, Benton, LA 71006