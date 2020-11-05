Vet Fest to take over East Bank District Plaza on Saturday

Come celebrate the veterans within our community at the inaugural Vet Fest Louisiana 2020. Hear 22Kill CEO Jacob Schick and enjoy a family friendly day of activity in the East Bank District Plaza this Saturday, Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. This event also will include an opening ceremony, veteran-owned vendors as well as local businesses and a job fair. 

This is a family friendly event, complete with activities for family and children, including a slime-making booth from our very own Northwest Louisiana Military Support Foundation. The event will also include other nonprofits as well as live music, food trucks, corn hole and more. 