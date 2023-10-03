Veteran deputies retire from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office

A retirement ceremony was held in honor of Major Craig Stokes, Captain Linton Jacobs, and Sergeant

Damon Bowles to celebrate their retirements from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Whittington and

staff, along with family and friends, gathered to celebrate their retirements at the Bossier Courthouse on Friday, September 29th.



Major Stokes and Captain Jacobs both retire with 30 years of service to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.

Major Stokes retires as the head of jail administration for all of the Corrections Division. Captain Jacobs retires as the Warden over the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility.



Sergeant Bowles retires with 21 years of service to the Sheriff’s Office. Sergeant Bowles served in every area in the Corrections and Transportation Divisions along with the Young Marines program during his career.



Sheriff Whittington thanked Major Stokes, Captain Jacobs, and Sergeant Bowles for their steadfast

dedication to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.