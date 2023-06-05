Veteran deputies retire from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office

A retirement ceremony was held in honor of Captain Mark Causey and Deputy Paul Hopkins to

celebrate their retirements from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Whittington and staff, along with family and friends, gathered to celebrate their retirements at the Bossier Courthouse on Thursday, June 1st.



Captain Causey retires after serving for 18 years in the Corrections Division for the Bossier Sheriff’s

Office. Captain Causey’s most recent assignment was as the Warden for the SHISAP/Re-Entry Facility.



Deputy Hopkins retires after serving for 11 years as a School Resource Officer. Deputy Hopkins served for 20 years with the Bossier City Police Department prior to joining the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.



Sheriff Whittington thanked Captain Causey and Deputy Hopkins for their service and said that it would be difficult to replace such dedicated deputies.