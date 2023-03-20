Veteran deputy and DARE Coordinator retires from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office

A retirement ceremony was held in honor of Deputy Judy Williams to celebrate her retirement from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Whittington and staff, along with family and friends, gathered to

celebrate her retirement at the Bossier Courthouse on Wednesday, March 15th.



Deputy Williams retires from the Sheriff’s office after serving 15 years in law enforcement for the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Williams worked in Dispatch, Corrections, and at the Viking Substation as the Bossier Sheriff’s Office DARE Coordinator for several years.



Sheriff Whittington thanked Deputy Williams for her service and said that it would be difficult to replace such a dedicated deputy.