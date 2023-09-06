Veteran deputy retires from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office

A retirement ceremony was held in honor of Deputy Jimmy Jackson to celebrate his retirement from the

Bossier Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Whittington and staff, along with family and friends, gathered to

celebrate their retirement at the Bossier Courthouse on Thursday, August 31st.



Deputy Jackson retires after serving for 15 years in the Corrections Division for the Bossier Sheriff’s

Office. He also served for 1 year in the Patrol Division for a total of 16 years of service.



Deputy Jackson’s family has a rich tradition of serving with area law enforcement agencies and he said

that he was happy to be a part of it.



Sheriff Whittington thanked Deputy Jackson for his years of dedicated service and said that he was truly

an asset to the Sheriff’s Office.