Veteran detective retires from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office

A retirement ceremony was held in honor of Detective David Vishnefski to celebrate his retirement from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Whittington and staff, along with family and friends, gathered to celebrate his retirement at the Bossier Courthouse on Monday, August 14th.



Detective Vishnefski retires after serving nearly 20 years with the Sheriff’s Office and 15 and a half years with the Bossier City Police Department for a total of 35 years. Detective Vishnefski worked in Dispatch, Corrections, Jail Records, Court Holding and Courtroom Security, Intelligence, Crime Scene

Investigation, and Property and Evidence management. Detective Vishnefski was also a part of

Emergency Operations and the Command Bus staff.



Sheriff Whittington thanked Detective Vishnefski for his service and said that it would be difficult to

replace a deputy with so much knowledge and experience.