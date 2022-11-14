Veteran owned business opens in Haughton

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting event for Stacy Berry Real Estate in Haughton on Friday November 11, 2022.

Stacy Berry Real Estate is a Veteran owned business, but that’s not all. Everybody in the company’s office is either a military child or the spouse of active duty military personnel.

“I can’t tell you the joy and emotions that I feel right now. Several of my clients and associates are here. It means everything in the world to me to have them here. God is what did this for me and my family. He has guided me through this whole process and has made this possible,” said Berry.

Stacy Berry Real Estate is located at 149 South Elm St. Suite B, in Haughton, Louisiana.