VFW honors two Bossier Deputies

A military veteran’s group honored two Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies Thursday afternoon at the Viking Drive Substation for their dedication to duty and life-saving actions.

Ken Koval, director of community service for BAFB Johnny Welch Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5951 in Bossier City, presented Sgt. Michele Jester with her recognition for first place in the district and nomination for the VFW National Law Enforcement Award.

Sgt. Jester was nominated by VFW 5951 for the 2018 “VFW Public Service Award,” and her citation read: “Sgt. Jester continues to show her initiative and to improve her knowledge in all fields to be ready to assist citizens of Bossier Parish as the need arises. Law Officer Jester truly ‘Making a Difference.’”

Koval, a retired chief master sergeant with 27 years of service in the U.S. Air Force, said he was pleased to nominate Sgt. Jester. For her district win, her citation reads: “In grateful recognition of unyielding adherence to the highest ideals of law enforcement in maintaining, preserving, and protecting the lawful rights of all citizens.”

Sgt. Jester, a former U.S. Marine, said she was glad to have received this opportunity to represent the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and be recognized. “I truly appreciate it, it’s very humbling.”

Koval, who has also served for the past 20 years on the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Posse, presented the Live Saving Award from the national Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States to Dep. Chris Slopak.

It was the beginning of the school year in 2018 when Dep. Slopak administered the Heimlich maneuver to Lindsay Burns, a teacher at Plantation Park Elementary. His quick response to administer the life-saving action saved her life.

The national VFW citation reads: “In grateful recognition and sincere appreciation of your prompt and selfless life-saving action. Your personal initiative and prompt actions resulting in saving the life of another, is one of the highest obligations to humanity. Your efforts will serve as an inspiration to others, and especially the Veterans of Foreign Wars.”

Dep. Slopak was grateful.

“I really appreciate this,” the school resource officer said. “I was just glad I was able to be there at the right time, and that the Bossier Sheriff’s Office puts emphasis on this type of training.”

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington is appreciative of the support by the VFW.

“These are men and women who served our country in the armed forces, and I am honored that they recognize our outstanding deputies for the jobs they do,” Sheriff Whittington said. “It means a lot.”