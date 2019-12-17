Vicki’s School of Dance donates lots of toys and food

Vicki’s School of Dance is teaching their students more than just dance moves, they are showing them the meaning of giving to others.

On Monday afternoon, the girls loaded 410 brand new toys and hundreds of canned goods and non-perishable food items to be given to those less fortunate in Bossier Parish.

The girls have been collecting the toys at their Bossier and Shreveport location over the past two weeks. These toys will be provided to “Operation Christmas Wish,” which is the Christmas toy program run by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.

Those toys will be provided to nearly 200 children-in-need here in the parish and will be personally delivered by Bossier deputies and Posse members on Dec. 23.

The food items will go to support Operation Blessing, the parish food bank program operated by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 17, Bossier deputies and Posse members will deliver about 400 special “Spirit of Christmas” food boxes to the elderly and those in need in the parish.

Both of the programs receive outstanding support from groups like Vicki’s, Bossier Parish Schools, businesses, organizations, clubs and generous citizens.

“We are sincerely grateful to the support of these young ladies and the support of all who give so that others may be blessed,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. “Christmas is already a special time of year. Now it will be even merrier for some special folks this year.”