From the Bossier Sheriff’s Office:
The National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the U.S. Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. In 1988, the law was unanimously amended by both the House and the Senate and signed into law by President Ronald Reagan on Thursday, May 5, 1988, designating the first Thursday of May as a day of national prayer.
Video: A message regarding May 7th National Day of Prayer from Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and Dr. Randy Harper
