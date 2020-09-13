Video and Photos: 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Bossier City’s Liberty Garden

From the Bossier Sheriff’s Office:

The City of Bossier City and Keep Bossier Beautiful, with the assistance of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce, held the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Friday morning at the Liberty Garden in the Bossier City Municipal Complex.



The ceremony was streamed online because the event limited attendance; streaming was on the Bossier Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/BossierChamber.



The master of ceremonies was Sonja Bailes, PR liaison for Bossier Parish Schools. Lynn Bryan, executive director of Keep Bossier Beautiful, gave some opening remarks and talked about the piece of one of the twin towers that is located in the Liberty Garden.



“Always remember the lives that were lost during this tragic event,” said Bryan. “This tall metal beam that you’ll see behind me was brought here from one of the twin towers. It’s a very visual reminder of the lives that were lost, the families that were changed, and communities and a nation that will never forget.”



Lorenzo Johnson gave the invocation, while Bossier City/Fire Department Honor Guard presented colors. Coach Billy Montgomery led in the Pledge of Allegiance, and retired Air Force veteran, Lonzo Sheffield III, sang the National Anthem.



Bossier City Mayor Lorenz Walker, a retired colonel and veteran of 30 years in the Air Force, delivered remarks.



“Memories are perishable, ladies and gentlemen,” Mayor Walker said. “I can remember right after this happened, flags were everywhere, and patriotism was as high as it’s ever been. But over time, even horrific events tend to be pushed back into our memories, so we want to make sure we never let this become a casualty of perishable memories.”



Senior Airman Joseph Lara of Barksdale Air Force Base, played TAPS. Chaplain Craig Kennedy of the Bossier City Police and Fire Departments delivered the benediction.



“We remember 9/11 to honor those who died during that horrific day,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. “But we also remember this tragic day to remind us that evil exists in our world and that we must always be vigilant…in our cities, our nation, and around the world. We are the United States of America…and we will defend the cause of freedom.”



Video and photos by: Lt. Bill Davis, Bossier Sheriff’s Office