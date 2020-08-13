Video and Photos: Haughton 5th grader graduates from D.A.R.E. program

From the Bossier Sheriff’s Office:



Bossier Sheriff’s deputy Cedric Payne presented a certification of graduation to one of the D.A.R.E. students he hasn’t seen since the COVID-19 pandemic began.



Haughton Middle School 5th grade student Kylie Woodson decided to take the initiative and write her D.A.R.E. essay after her D.A.R.E. classroom instructions were canceled due to the state mandated coronavirus restrictions.



“I felt like I accomplished something,” said Kylie. Kylie says she is happy that she is the only student in Bossier Parish to graduate from D.A.R.E. last semester.



“She asked if she could still do the D.A.R.E. essay and I said of course, you can do it,” said Rosemary Grimm, Kylie’s fifth grade social studies teacher. She said it was very important to her that officer Payne saw the essay. That’s when she set up a Zoom meeting with Dep. Payne for Kylie to read her essay to him.



Deputy Judy Williams, Bossier Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. coordinator, says that Kylie was the only student to graduate from D.A.R.E. last spring. There were an estimated 400 students in the parish and an estimated 100 students in her school that attended D.A.R.E. last spring.



Kylies’ homeroom teacher (Shannon Gary) says she is not surprised that she took the initiative to pursue this project on her own because she wanted to make her D.A.R.E. officer proud.



Video and photos by: Dep. Rod White, Bossier Sheriff’s Office

Dep. Cedric Payne, Shannon Gary, Kylie Woodson, Rosemary Grimm, Judy Williams and Thomas Delrie.

Kylie Woodson shows off her D.A.R.E. graduation certificate











