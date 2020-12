Video by: Senior Airman Christina Rios

Airmen from the 91st Air Refueling Squadron at the 6th Air Refueling Wing from MacDill Air Force Base, Fl., participate in a training exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Dec. 14, 2020.

Video Link:

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/777754/barksdale-and-macdill-unite-training-exercise