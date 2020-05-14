Mayor Walker’s Weekly Video Briefing : Bossier City Municipal Complex to reopen on Monday May 18th

BossierCity Hall, City Buildings Reopening Monday

The Bossier City Municipal Complex at 620 Benton Road will reopen Monday, May 18, 2020 along with other City buildings in accordance with Phase One guidelines from federal and state governments. Bossier City parks and playgrounds will remain closed.

City departments and divisions should be contacted by phone for appointments for services or meetings. We also encourage the continued use of our online services at www.bossiercity.org. Members of the public who plan to visit City Hall should enter and exit on the north side of the building along Beckett Street. The lobby has been reconfigured to accommodate for physical distancing. Although not required, the City encourages visitors to wear masks per recommended guidelines.

Guidelines in effect for employees include temperature checks, using masks when interacting with the public, physical distancing, frequent hand washing, disinfecting work areas, and continuing to telecommute when possible.

The Bossier City Police Department will open its lobby to the public with restrictions. Entry into the lobby will be limited to six people.

Alcohol Beverage Operator card and fingerprinting services will be by appointment only. There will be no walk-ins. For an appointment call 318-741-8643.

The Records Division will be available by telephone at 318-741-8687. Crash reports can be accessed online at https://policereports.lexisnexis.com/.

If you need a police officer or a report made, please ring the entry/access request button located to the right of this entrance. Once you are allowed into the lobby, proceed directly to the front desk officer.

For investigations, please call ahead, 318-741-8641, and make an appointment before coming to the lobby.

Appointments with police administration can be made by calling 318-741-8621.

The Bossier Tennis Center will reopen with safe play guidelines in effect. Those guidelines and the temporary hours of operation can be read on the City of Bossier City website here, http://www.bossiercity.org/414/Bossier-Tennis-Center. Guidelines include making reservations one day in advance and arriving no earlier than five minutes before a scheduled game.