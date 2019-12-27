Video: Bossier deputies deliver Christmas dinner, presents to families in need

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office’s Operation Blessing delivered 400 boxes of food and their Operation Christmas Wish made a special delivery, all just in time for the Christmas holiday.

The food was donated and collected from several schools and several organizations in the area and collected at several drop off sites in the parish. Operation Blessing continues to assist the needy and elderly year-round in the area.

Operation Blessing was developed in 1998 the day before Thanksgiving. It is not just a holiday food program. The program operates year-round. It features a food bank and is staffed by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Posse and Auxiliary volunteers. The food bank is a nonprofit corporation that operates without tax dollars. Its cost is underwritten by area businesses and private citizens who share the belief of helping those who can’t help themselves.

The bags were filled and the names were checked twice as the Bossier Sheriff’s Office’s Operation Christmas Wish made some special deliveries in the parish.

This is the second year for the special operation that delivers toys throughout the parish. This year the team delivered bikes and toys to 108 families and supplied gifts for 258 children in the parish. The families in need were identified by the parishes school resource officers and the McKinney-Vento Program.

Operation Christmas Wish received donations from many of the residents in the parish, The Marine Corps Toys For Tots program, the schools 4-H programs and the students of Haughton’s Middle and High, Princeton Elementary, Kingston Elementary, Plantation Park Elementary, Cope Middle, Elm Grove Elementary, Central Park Elementary, and Parkway High schools that donated to this special cause.