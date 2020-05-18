Bossier Sheriff’s Office to host “Cuffs & Hoses” Blood Drive May 20th





Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are once again joining with LifeShare Blood Centers to host the annual “Cuffs & Hoses” promotion blood drive on Wednesday, May 20, at the Viking Drive Substation, 2510 Viking Drive in Bossier City.

The drive will be held from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the rear auditorium of the substation; donors should park on the left side of the building and enter on the rear side doors. Law enforcement officers, firefighters and anyone else are encouraged to donate blood, and each donor will be given a special promotional t-shirt.

“This blood drive is a wonderful opportunity our deputies and staff to step up to the plate and give blood,” said Sheriff Whittington. COVID-19 has caused a decrease in the number of blood drives and donations, but the need for blood continues. “I encourage all first responders and caring members of our community to join us on May 20.”

The goal for this blood drive is 26 donations, and the Sheriff’s Office has met or surpassed that number in recent years. And everyone’s help is needed.

“Your gift of blood can be used to help another person who is fighting cancer or sickle cell, a surgery patient, or an accident victim,” emphasized Sheriff Whittington. “Your donation could save someone’s life.”

Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies and staff developed a public service announcement to promote the special blood drive. The PSA features employees passing a ring life preserver to each other to signify how blood donors can be a life line to someone else by donating the “gift of life.” View the PSA on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/bossiersheriff/videos/732765470795634/

Donors should be 16 years or older, in good health, and meet height, weight and donor eligibility requirements. Be sure and have a good meal and increase fluids before you donate. LifeShare is also following strict hygiene and safety practices to ensure safety for donors, staff, and their blood products they collect.

You can stop by Viking Drive Substation between 10 a.m. and 3 p .m. on May 20 as a walk-in donor, or you can schedule an appointment by going to: https://donor.lifeshare.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/210691

For more information about this blood drive and others, go to www.lifeshare.org, or contact Shreveport LifeShare Blood Center at (318) 673-1471.

