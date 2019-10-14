Video: BSO academy instructor first in state to milestone

A Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy instructor recently reached a milestone in his law enforcement career.

That milestone has not only set him apart from the instructors in Bossier Parish, but it has also placed him in a class of his own.

Sgt. Jeremy Haas is now the only master instructor in the entire state of Louisiana with three master certifications to teach both students and instructors. He is a level one academy instructor, a corrections instructor, and a firearms instructor.

Here is his story…