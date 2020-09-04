Video: BSO deploys second team of deputies to Lake Charles area

From The Bossier Sheriff’s Office:



Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington encouraged the second team of Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies this morning as they departed Bossier enroute to the Lake Charles area to help with victims of Hurricane Laura.



The first crew will return to Bossier after being in Calcasieu Parish since Saturday. This second team of five deputies will continue to provide public safety to the area that has been highly impacted by the hurricane.



In this video, Sheriff Whittington discusses the devastation he saw first-hand when he visited his deputies and toured the Lake Charles area Tuesday. He also talks about how area businesses and residents are pitching in to help bring needed supplies.



Here are four locations in Bossier Parish where you can donate basic supplies, such as small soaps, travel shampoo, deodorant, shaving cream, razors, lotion, wash rags, feminine care products, toothbrush, toothpaste, floss, mouthwash, T-shirts (black or gray (L and XL), socks, wet wipes, bug spray, and small bags of snack.



Here are the four locations where you can donate between 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. weekdays:



• Viking Drive Substation, 2510 Viking Drive in Bossier City



• Criminal Building, 196 Burt Blvd. in Benton



• Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy, 2981 Old Plain Dealing Road



* ART Substation, 3135 Arthur Ray Teague Parkway, Bossier City



Melissa Whittington led the group in prayer to pray for their safety and the service and healing to the residents of Calcasieu Parish and other areas devastated by Hurricane Laura.



(Video by: Lt. Bill Davis, Bossier Sheriff’s Office)