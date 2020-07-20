Video: BSO swears in eight deputies

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington swore in eight deputies in a ceremony Monday morning in the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy in Plain Dealing.



The average age of the deputies sworn in today is 26; the youngest is 22, and the oldest is 33 years of age. Seven of the deputies were new to law enforcement, and one was P.O.S.T.-certified from another agency.



In attendance were family and friends watching their loved one take an oath to protect and serve. Sheriff Whittington spoke about the importance of support they will receive from their family.



“Having been at this [law enforcement] for 34 years, I know what your family goes through,” emphasized Sheriff Whittington. “Family, you’ve got to have their back all the time, not just on the good days.



“Thank you, families, for allowing them to be part of not only the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, but law enforcement in general.”



Bossier Sheriff’s Office employs just more than 470 full-time and part-time employees, comprised primarily of commissioned deputies, along with about 100 non-commissioned staff members.



Even though the vacancy rate is currently less than 10 deputies, Sheriff Whittington continues to seek the best and brightest who wish to join the ranks of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. If you are interested, please contact the Human Resources department at (318) 965-3496.



(Still photos by Dep. Rod White; video by Lt. Bill Davis, Bossier Sheriff’s Office)







