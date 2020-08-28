Video: Cleaning up the streets of Bossier Parish after Tropical Storm Laura

From The Bossier Sheriff’s Office:

Work crews with chain saws and strong backs were able to get out onto the roadways of Bossier Parish Thursday afternoon when the winds subsided. Here in this video, members of the Bossier Parish Police Jury Highway Department, deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and helpful neighbors cleared a large sycamore tree from the 100 block of Taylor Bend St. in Haughton.



Also in the video shows an officer with the Bossier Parish Police Jury Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit blocking traffic on Dogwood Trail at Bellevue Road where electrical poles and lines were downed by the storm.



BSO dispatchers and leadership coordinated the hundreds of calls throughout the parish and ensured the dozens of blocked streets were kept safe.



Bossier deputies, Posse members, firefighters and first responders worked through the night and day to keep the roadways safe. They posted on roadways and motorists safe where trees and electrical lines had fallen. SWEPCO crews stayed quite busy Thursday after restoring power.



(Video by Lt. Bill Davis, Bossier Sheriff’s Office)

