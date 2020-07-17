Video: Congressman Johnson advocates for Barksdale AFB and Fort Polk priorities in defense bill

Bossier City, La. – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today testified in support of a package of amendments he has proposed to the National Defense Authorization Act to advance the priorities and support the missions of Barksdale Air Base (AFB) and Fort Polk Joint Readiness and Training Center (JRTC). Both installations reside within Louisiana’s Fourth Congressional District, which Johnson represents.



Specifically, Johnson’s amendments would:



Officially recognize Barksdale AFB and Fort Polk JRTC as critical to the national security of the United States

Make Barksdale AFB a candidate for a U.S. Air Force telecommunications testing program

Increase funding to Fort Polk JRTC at no cost to taxpayers (introduced with Rep. Ralph Abraham [LA-05])



Johnson also worked with Abraham to add a provision to the bill that would authorize a new entry gate at Barksdale AFB – an infrastructure project critical to expanding the base’s mission in the near-future.



“It is a great honor to represent Barksdale AFB and Fort Polk JRTC in Congress and it is always a privilege to advocate on their behalf. The important work that takes place at these installations is critical to both our national security and our local economy. I am committed to ensuring that the contributions of our military service members and civilian employees at both bases are recognized at the highest levels of government and that they have the resources they need to carry out their missions.”