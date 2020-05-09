Video: Congressman Mike Johnson meets with President Trump to discuss our nation’s return to greatness

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) joined President Trump at the White House on Friday for a discussion on returning the nation to greatness amid ongoing efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. During the meeting Johnson discussed the need for Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards to implement a region-by-region plan to expedite the reopening of the state’s economy, and highlighted the challenges currently faced by Louisiana’s oil and gas industry.

Johnson, who is also Chairman of the Republican Study Committee (RSC), also shared with the president the RSC’s Conservative Framework for Recovery, Accountability, and Prosperity. The proposal is a 37-point blueprint for Congress lead the nation through the COVID-19 pandemic and into the ensuing economic recovery (click here for more information).