Video: Courthouse surveillance camera footage captures Friday night hail storm in Benton

Video surveillance camera footage from the Bossier Parish Courthouse around 9:45 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020 shows the large-sized hail that fell to the ground during the severe weather event that occurred in Benton and other parts of Bossier Parish.

There is no sound on the video surveillance camera footage which shows the east entrance to the Bossier Parish Courthouse off of Burt Boulevard.





Video surveillance camera footage provided by: Lt. Bill Davis, Public Information Officer, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office