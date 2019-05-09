Video: Deputies assist in evacuations from flooding

Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted Haughton Fire and Police with evacuations of eight homes on Fox Chase. 

Deputies then used their high water vehicle to check on residents on heavily flooded Cannon Road in Princeton.  A neighbor with a pontoon boat assisted deputies by helping a couple evacuate from their flooded home, bringing them to the high water vehicle, and then deputies transporting them to dry ground. 

Other areas of the parish had high water or water over the roadways.  

You can see photos from the areas below (all photos courtesy of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office):

