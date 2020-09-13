Video: How to place a personalized brick in Liberty Garden to honor those you love

From the Bossier Sheriff’s Office:



Lynn Bryan, executive director of Keep Bossier Beautiful, explains how you can place a personalized permanent remembrance brick here in Liberty Garden to honor those you love.



Anyone (individual, business, organization) can purchase a brick that will be on display in beautiful Liberty Garden in the Bossier City Municipal Complex.



Liberty Garden is located at the Bossier City Municipal Metroplex campus in Louisiana and was established in 2003. At the center of the Garden stands a tall metal beam from one of the Twin Towers. It is a place of reflection and hope.



With a brick at Liberty Garden, you have a unique opportunity to create a lasting tribute to someone you love.



Bricks are $100 each. Proceeds will support the important work of Keep Bossier Beautiful, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to our local first responders.



Each brick comes with a certificate and photo of your personalized brick. Your authentic brick is 7.5 X 3.5″in size and sandblasted letters are .75” tall.



To order your personalized brick, please go to the Keep Bossier Beautiful website at https://keepbossierbeautiful.com/remembrance-brick



Bossier Sheriff’s Office, Keep Bossier Beautiful, City of Bossier City, and the Bossier Parish Police Jury vow ALWAYS REMEMBER those lives that were lost on 9-11.



May God Bless America…and May We Never Forget.



Video and Photos by: Lt. Bill Davis, Bossier Sheriff’s Office

Keep Bossier Beautiful Executive Director Lynn Bryan serves as Master of Ceremonies during the 18th Annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony held at the Liberty Garden on Friday morning September 11, 2020.

A steel beam from one of Twin Towers of the fallen World Trade Center in New York City is prominently displayed at the Bossier City Liberty Garden at the Bossier City Municipal Complex on Benton Road.