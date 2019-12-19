Video: Kingston Elementary students donate hundreds of toys for less fortunate

The 4th and 5th Grade Student Council members of Kingston Elementary School donated hundreds of toys to help children less fortunate have a Merry Christmas.

The students didn’t just have one Christmas tree, but two trees that were loaded with toys around them. On Wednesday morning, the students gathered up the hundreds of toys and gave them to “Operation Christmas Wish,” the Christmas toy program run by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.

These toys will be delivered to children-in-need here in Bossier Parish on Dec. 23 by Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies and Posse members.

Principal Christy Williams said she is so proud of her Kingston Cubs for their generous hearts, who have been giving toys over the past four years.

SRO Deputy Chris Pulliam said he remembers a time when he was younger and didn’t have as much as others, and seeing these kids give like this was a huge blessing.

“We continue to see just how giving our people are here in Bossier Parish,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. “When you see students as young as 10 years of age with such tender hearts for others, that is so encouraging. These kids are pretty awesome!”