Video: Mayor Lo Walker’s weekly COVID-19 update

Bossier City, Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker’s provides a weekly video update on COVID-19 response operations and activities in Bossier City. He is joined by Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams and Bossier City Fire Department Chief Brad Zagone.



In the video:



· Mayor Walker reminds residents and businesses that the guidance remains the same and that we must continue to follow recommendations and requirements to slow the spread of the disease.

· Chief Zagone says the Bossier City Fire Department and the Emerging Viral Threat Lab at LSU Health Shreveport have partnered to host a community COVID-19 testing event today, Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Bossier High School from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. There will be another testing opportunity for Bossier residents through the state coordinated by the Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness on June 25th and 29th at the CenturyLink Center, 2000 Century Link Drive, Bossier City, LA (Walker Park side) from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. More information on that testing event can be found here, http://www.bossiercity.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=288.

· Chief McWilliams encourages citizens to continue to conduct business with the police department via phone or email when possible.