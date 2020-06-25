Video: Mayor Lo Walker’s weekly COVID-19 update

Bossier City, Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker’s provides a weekly video update on COVID-19 response operations and activities in Bossier City. He is joined by Bossier City Fire Department Chief Brad Zagone.



In the video:



· Mayor Walker speaks on the importance of continuing to follow mitigation and prevention protocols as the state the will stay in Phase 2 for the next few weeks.



· Chief Zagone talks briefly about the need to be able to test first responders on demand and the rapid test machine that the city is working to acquire.



