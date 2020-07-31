Video: Mayor Lo Walker’s weekly COVID-19 update

Bossier City, Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker’s provides a weekly video update on COVID-19 response operations and activities in Bossier City. He is joined by Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams and Bossier City Fire Department Chief Brad Zagone.



In the video:



·Mayor Walker says that while there is some indication that the number of cases is flattening, we are still a long way from where we need to be.



·Chief Zagone calls for the continued support of Bossier City first responders.



·Chief McWilliams thanks the public for their due diligence in following Phase 2 regulations.



