Bossier City, Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker’s provides a weekly video update on COVID-19 response operations and activities in Bossier City.
Mayor Walker says that the upcoming Labor Day weekend could cause case numbers to rise if the proper mitigation measures are not taken. He continues to encourage everyone to wear a mask, wash hands, and follow social distancing guidance as Louisiana will remain in Phase 2 into September.
Video: Mayor Lo Walker’s weekly COVID-19 update
Bossier City, Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker’s provides a weekly video update on COVID-19 response operations and activities in Bossier City.