Video: Mayor Lo Walker’s weekly COVID-19 update

Bossier City, Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker’s provides a weekly video update on COVID-19 response operations and activities in Bossier City. He is joined by Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams and Bossier City Fire Department Chief Brad Zagone. Mayor Walker reviews Phase 2 regulations and reminds residents to continue to follow the guidelines to prevent the spread the virus. Chief Zagone says the Bossier City Fire Prevention office been helping businesses determine their occupancy loads under the latest Phase 2 requirements. Businesses can contact the Fire Prevention office at 741-8704 for assistance. Chief McWilliams says citizens should go through their mail thoroughly so that any stimulus fund related mail is not mistaken for junk mail.