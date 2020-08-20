Video: Mayor Walker’s weekly COVID-19 briefing

Bossier City, Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker’s provides a weekly video update on COVID-19 response operations and activities in Bossier City. He is joined by Bossier City Fire Chief Brad Zagone.



Mayor Walker notes that we have made some progress in our area moving out of the red in the rate of positive cases. However, the opening of schools and colleges are a concern especially if mitigation requirements are not followed. The state will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 case numbers among young people. Also a concern is the upcoming flu season which could compound the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is the link to this week’s video briefing.







