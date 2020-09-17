Video: Mayor Walker’s weekly COVID-19 briefing

In this week’s Bossier City COVID-19 video briefing, Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker says, “Our move to Phase 3 was indeed good news, but we cannot let our guard down. We must continue prevention and mitigation protocols if we are to function safely in Phase 3 and not return to a lower phase of the recovery effort.” Mayor Walker adds that there is an additional reason to wear a mask. That is the impact the pandemic is having on our great military installation, Barksdale Air Force Base, and the people who serve and work there. Mayor Walker says, “The airmen of team Barksdale must remain healthy to perform their missions in support of national defense.”