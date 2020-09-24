Video: Mayor Walker’s weekly COVID-19 briefing

In this week’s Bossier City COVID-19 video briefing, Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker highlights one change in Phase 3 rules, the importance of flu vaccinations, and pandemic election procedures. It is just as important now that we do what we can do to save lives, improve the economy, and operate safely in Phase 3. Mayor Walker says, “We cannot let our guard down.”



On another subject, Mayor Walker urges all of our citizens to be counted in the 2020 Census. Walker noted the loss of a congressional seat in 2010 saying, “We believe that there was an undercount of our population and we do not want that to happen again.” Mayor Walker adds that funding for schools, hospitals, roads, food security, community needs, and neighborhood improvements are all affected by the population count. Forms can be filled out online at www.census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020. The census deadline is the end of September.











