Video: Mayor Walker’s weekly COVID-19 briefing

Bossier City, Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker’s provides a weekly video update on COVID-19 response operations and activities in Bossier City. He is joined by Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams and Bossier City Fire Department Chief Brad Zagone.



Mayor Walker says, “There have been some good signs but not nearly enough.” Speaking about mitigation and prevention measures Walker says, “If we do these things, we will save lives and we will accelerate our ability to move to Phase 3.



Chief Zagone and Chief McWilliams call for the continued support of Bossier City first responders who are on the front lines. Chief Zagone notes that the Bossier City Fire Department is continuing to work to procure PPE and says, “We have good amounts at this point.” Chief McWilliams thanks the residents of Bossier Parish for adhering to the guidelines.







