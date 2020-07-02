Video: Mayor Walker’s weekly COVID-19 update

Bossier City, Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker’s provides a weekly video update on COVID-19 response operations and activities in Bossier City. He is joined by Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams and Bossier City Fire Department Chief Brad Zagone.



As the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Bossier, Mayor Walker urges citizens to cooperate with contact tracing efforts and to follow preventative guidelines by wearing a face covering, washing and sanitizing hands, and staying home when sick. Residents should take advantage of the City’s online services.



Chief Zagone says, “We’ve seen it hit more close to home here lately.” The Fire Department has experienced its first positive case within the department. Zagone gives special thanks to LSU Health and Dr. Martha Whyte for assisting in making sure other fire personnel did not have an exposure.



Chief McWilliams encourages those who need service at the police station to make an appointment if possible and use the available online services.











